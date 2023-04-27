Oppenheimer Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $310.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.83.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

