O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $36.50-37.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $879.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $21.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $915.88. 383,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,259. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $917.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $827.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

