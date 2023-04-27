Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIAW traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 3,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orion Biotech Opportunities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.