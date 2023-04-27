OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.240-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OSIS traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,262. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $108.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $116,960.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

