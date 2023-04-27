Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of OTIS traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,553. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

