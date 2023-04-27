Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) were up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.