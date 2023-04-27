Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after buying an additional 214,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 319,540 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:ALTL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 162,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

