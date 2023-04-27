Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises 1.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

PKG traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.76. 135,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $165.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.