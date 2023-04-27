Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Trimmed by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,506.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

