Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 39,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 2,958,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -31.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.