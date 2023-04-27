Park National Corp OH Acquires 12,207 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.43. The company had a trading volume of 243,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,751. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.72 and a 200 day moving average of $471.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

