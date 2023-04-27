Park National Corp OH Acquires 3,995 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 534,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

