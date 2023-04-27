Park National Corp OH Has $14.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. 1,841,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $109.29.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

