Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,884 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. 24,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,474. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

