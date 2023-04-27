Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. 289,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

