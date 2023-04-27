Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.26. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 1,114,013 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 234,233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

