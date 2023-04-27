Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 6.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 230,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,434,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

