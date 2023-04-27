PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,713.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Insider Activity

PayPal Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 5,094,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,303,542. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

