PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $116.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. PDD has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

