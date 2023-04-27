Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Issues Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

BTU stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 4,395,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,730. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

