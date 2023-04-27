Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance
PKST opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
