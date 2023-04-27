Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

