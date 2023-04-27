Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

