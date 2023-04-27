Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $15.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PEB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 588,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.