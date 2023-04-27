Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 9.7 %

PNR stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,625. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.