Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.42, but opened at $54.44. Pentair shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 524,853 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,945,000 after buying an additional 365,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,291,000 after buying an additional 367,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

