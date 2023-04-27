Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. Pentair also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-0.96 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,625. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

