Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Price Up 2.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 58,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 124,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $737.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

