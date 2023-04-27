PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $190.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.27.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.