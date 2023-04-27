PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.26.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.65. 732,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.27. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $190.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.46.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

