Permian Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,327 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,501 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 4.52.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PR. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.