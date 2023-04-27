Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE PBR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Natixis bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
