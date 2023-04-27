Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PBR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Natixis bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

