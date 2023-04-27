Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $54.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

