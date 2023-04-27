Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

