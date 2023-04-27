Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

