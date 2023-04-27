Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading 14.1% Higher

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.93 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.30). 905,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 543,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.27).

Phoenix Copper Trading Up 14.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2,425.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

