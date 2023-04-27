Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $1.24 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 2,227,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

