Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,248. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

