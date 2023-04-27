Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $3.15 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.85.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

