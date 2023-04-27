Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 1,316,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,593. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

