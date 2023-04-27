Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 224,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7,997.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 58,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 262,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

