Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.60. 1,453,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

