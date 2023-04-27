Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $233,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 799,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,559. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

