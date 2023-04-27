Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 90 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.97. The company had a trading volume of 361,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

