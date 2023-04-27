Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 153 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 332,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

