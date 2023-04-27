PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 91,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.