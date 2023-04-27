Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 8,797,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,703,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

