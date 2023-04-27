Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 33,581 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.97. 2,661,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

