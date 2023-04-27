Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.02. 131,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $202.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

