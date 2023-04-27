Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $158.19. 1,069,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,165. The company has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

