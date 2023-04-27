Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 1,102,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

